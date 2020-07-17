Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

11112 PortobeloDrive Available 08/15/20 Upgraded 2 Story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Belsera Complex-Tierrasanta - 2 story townhome featuring granite counters in kitchen, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, built in bench in dinette area off kitchen with sliding door which leads to front courtyard. Bamboo flooring in living room and dining room with custom fireplace. Wood plantation shutters downstairs. Sliding door from dining area leads to back enclosed patio with tiled patio. 1/2 bath downstairs and direct access to 1 car attached garage. Unit also includes a second detached garage. Spiral staircase with custom light sconces lead to 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Hall bathroom has dual vanity sink, tile flooring and tub/ shower combo. Master bedroom has walk in closet with custom closet organizers, and attached master bath featuring dual vanity sinks and large Roman tub..Balcony off master as well. Washer dryer and fridge included. Trash included as well, tenant pays all other utilities. Complex features Biking and hiking trails, pool and recreation area.



