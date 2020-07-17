All apartments in San Diego
11112 PortobeloDrive

11112 Portobelo Dr · (858) 578-7284
Location

11112 Portobelo Dr, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11112 PortobeloDrive · Avail. Aug 15

$2,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
11112 PortobeloDrive Available 08/15/20 Upgraded 2 Story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in the Belsera Complex-Tierrasanta - 2 story townhome featuring granite counters in kitchen, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, built in bench in dinette area off kitchen with sliding door which leads to front courtyard. Bamboo flooring in living room and dining room with custom fireplace. Wood plantation shutters downstairs. Sliding door from dining area leads to back enclosed patio with tiled patio. 1/2 bath downstairs and direct access to 1 car attached garage. Unit also includes a second detached garage. Spiral staircase with custom light sconces lead to 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Hall bathroom has dual vanity sink, tile flooring and tub/ shower combo. Master bedroom has walk in closet with custom closet organizers, and attached master bath featuring dual vanity sinks and large Roman tub..Balcony off master as well. Washer dryer and fridge included. Trash included as well, tenant pays all other utilities. Complex features Biking and hiking trails, pool and recreation area.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE2693475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 PortobeloDrive have any available units?
11112 PortobeloDrive has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 PortobeloDrive have?
Some of 11112 PortobeloDrive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 PortobeloDrive currently offering any rent specials?
11112 PortobeloDrive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 PortobeloDrive pet-friendly?
No, 11112 PortobeloDrive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11112 PortobeloDrive offer parking?
Yes, 11112 PortobeloDrive offers parking.
Does 11112 PortobeloDrive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11112 PortobeloDrive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 PortobeloDrive have a pool?
Yes, 11112 PortobeloDrive has a pool.
Does 11112 PortobeloDrive have accessible units?
No, 11112 PortobeloDrive does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 PortobeloDrive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11112 PortobeloDrive does not have units with dishwashers.
