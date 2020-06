Amenities

Come and check out this wonderful 4br 3ba home in Sorrento Valley. There are many up grades to this home. Custom interior paint / travertine flooring / upgraded stove and refrigerator as well as a wine fridge to enjoy. Wood flooring throughout the upstairs and cedar lined walk in closets. Vaulted ceilings through out the down stairs and an open floor plan. The home is fully landscaped and gardening is included with the rent. This home is close to the 5 freeways and easy access to down town.