1105 Bittern Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Well maintained home with new a/c & solar available for immediate occupancy! - This is a beautiful home, situated on a corner lot. Beautiful landscaping, complete with various fruit trees, a horse shoe pit, and a fire pit all in the front yard alone! The backyard has a large covered patio, outside kitchen area & a storage shed along the back fence.



The home has an open living, dining & kitchen area with wood floors and it's own air conditioning unit. There is a washer & dryer HOOK-UPS in the kitchen - WASHER & DRYER NOT INCLUDED. The cabinets are painted a fun & exciting color that ads the charm of the home.



Down the hallway you will find the four spacious bedrooms & two bathrooms, all freshly painted and the floors have just been professionally buffed & waxed. The home has several zoned air conditioning units & new solar installed within the last 12 months.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



Utilities: no utilities included, lease for solar to convey to residents.

Pet Policy: Pets upon approval and additional $35/month per pet rent

Lease Term: 11 months with renewal option



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month’s rent.



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-363-3967



