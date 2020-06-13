All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1105 Bittern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1105 Bittern Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1105 Bittern Street

1105 Bittern Street · (619) 304-9503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 Bittern Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 Bittern Street · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Well maintained home with new a/c & solar available for immediate occupancy! - This is a beautiful home, situated on a corner lot. Beautiful landscaping, complete with various fruit trees, a horse shoe pit, and a fire pit all in the front yard alone! The backyard has a large covered patio, outside kitchen area & a storage shed along the back fence.

The home has an open living, dining & kitchen area with wood floors and it's own air conditioning unit. There is a washer & dryer HOOK-UPS in the kitchen - WASHER & DRYER NOT INCLUDED. The cabinets are painted a fun & exciting color that ads the charm of the home.

Down the hallway you will find the four spacious bedrooms & two bathrooms, all freshly painted and the floors have just been professionally buffed & waxed. The home has several zoned air conditioning units & new solar installed within the last 12 months.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

Utilities: no utilities included, lease for solar to convey to residents.
Pet Policy: Pets upon approval and additional $35/month per pet rent
Lease Term: 11 months with renewal option

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month’s rent.

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-363-3967

(RLNE5703775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Bittern Street have any available units?
1105 Bittern Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Bittern Street have?
Some of 1105 Bittern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Bittern Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Bittern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Bittern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Bittern Street is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Bittern Street offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Bittern Street does offer parking.
Does 1105 Bittern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Bittern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Bittern Street have a pool?
No, 1105 Bittern Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Bittern Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 Bittern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Bittern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Bittern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1105 Bittern Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity