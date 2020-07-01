11002 Via San Marco

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Newly remodeled 3 bd 2 bath home in Rancho Peasquitos! -

Home in Rancho Peasquitos is a MUST SEE!

This unit is located in the corner of this lushly landscaped complex. This 3 bd 2 bth newly remodeled home has brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, and fresh paint throughout. Stroll through the 'park-like' setting, with mature trees and manicured landscape. This home is conveniently located to grocery shopping, restaurants and much more.

Rancho Peasquitos is a suburban community in the northeastern part of the city of San Diego, California. Rancho Penasquitos is also known for its great school district. It is named after the first Mexican land grant in the county, Rancho Santa Maria de Los Peasquitos. Peasquitos means "little cliffs" in Spanish. It abuts Los Peasquitos Canyon Preserve, an open space preserve that offers hiking, biking, and equestrian trails.



Features:

New Refrigerator

New Dishwasher

New Vinyl Wood-like Flooring

New Kitchen Cabinets

New countertops



Pets on Approval with additional pet deposit

Available May 1, 2020

$2750 Rent and Deposit

One-year lease



Call us at (619) 985-4203 or email for a showing lease@SanDiegoTPM.com



