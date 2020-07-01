All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

11002 Via San Marco

11002 Via San Marco · No Longer Available
Location

11002 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 bd 2 bath home in Rancho Peasquitos! -
Home in Rancho Peasquitos is a MUST SEE!
This unit is located in the corner of this lushly landscaped complex. This 3 bd 2 bth newly remodeled home has brand new flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, and fresh paint throughout. Stroll through the 'park-like' setting, with mature trees and manicured landscape. This home is conveniently located to grocery shopping, restaurants and much more.
Rancho Peasquitos is a suburban community in the northeastern part of the city of San Diego, California. Rancho Penasquitos is also known for its great school district. It is named after the first Mexican land grant in the county, Rancho Santa Maria de Los Peasquitos. Peasquitos means "little cliffs" in Spanish. It abuts Los Peasquitos Canyon Preserve, an open space preserve that offers hiking, biking, and equestrian trails.

Features:
New Refrigerator
New Dishwasher
New Vinyl Wood-like Flooring
New Kitchen Cabinets
New countertops

Pets on Approval with additional pet deposit
Available May 1, 2020
$2750 Rent and Deposit
One-year lease

Call us at (619) 985-4203 or email for a showing lease@SanDiegoTPM.com

(RLNE5657844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 Via San Marco have any available units?
11002 Via San Marco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 Via San Marco have?
Some of 11002 Via San Marco's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 Via San Marco currently offering any rent specials?
11002 Via San Marco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 Via San Marco pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 Via San Marco is pet friendly.
Does 11002 Via San Marco offer parking?
No, 11002 Via San Marco does not offer parking.
Does 11002 Via San Marco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 Via San Marco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 Via San Marco have a pool?
No, 11002 Via San Marco does not have a pool.
Does 11002 Via San Marco have accessible units?
No, 11002 Via San Marco does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 Via San Marco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 Via San Marco has units with dishwashers.

