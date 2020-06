Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Drive by and have a look then reach out to Mike directly if you are interested. 1 year lease is required. Renter is responsible for utilities, including water. A drip irrigation system recently has been installed. Pets are negotiable. Tenant application required for all applicants over 18 years of age. $45 application fee per applicant. Excellent credit required. Renter’s insurance required. Call Mike at 858-366-8866