Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

10972 Salinas Way

10972 Salinas Way · No Longer Available
Location

10972 Salinas Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT MIRA MESA 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This 3 bedroom single family home is located in the heart of San Diego's popular Mira Mesa neighborhood. Close to everything! Easy commuting on the 15 freeway and just minutes from Miramar. Private fenced yard, washer dryer hookups and a one car garage. Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5028167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10972 Salinas Way have any available units?
10972 Salinas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10972 Salinas Way currently offering any rent specials?
10972 Salinas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10972 Salinas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10972 Salinas Way is pet friendly.
Does 10972 Salinas Way offer parking?
Yes, 10972 Salinas Way offers parking.
Does 10972 Salinas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10972 Salinas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10972 Salinas Way have a pool?
No, 10972 Salinas Way does not have a pool.
Does 10972 Salinas Way have accessible units?
No, 10972 Salinas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10972 Salinas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10972 Salinas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10972 Salinas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10972 Salinas Way does not have units with air conditioning.
