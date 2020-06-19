10972 Salinas Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT MIRA MESA 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This 3 bedroom single family home is located in the heart of San Diego's popular Mira Mesa neighborhood. Close to everything! Easy commuting on the 15 freeway and just minutes from Miramar. Private fenced yard, washer dryer hookups and a one car garage. Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5028167)