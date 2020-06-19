10969 Matinal Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This lovingly maintained Westwood Northfield twinhome backs up onto a beautiful park like open space. Entering the foyer into this spacious split level design, you're immediately aware of the vaulted ceilings, extensive windows and the dramatic view of the living room, dining room and cozy fireplace below. Walk down a few steps to appreciate the open concept which includes an eat in kitchen, family room and more windows overlooking the backyard to bring the outside in. Westwood Club membership included.