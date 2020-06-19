All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

10969 Matinal Circle

10969 Matinal Circle · (858) 442-4669
Location

10969 Matinal Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This lovingly maintained Westwood Northfield twinhome backs up onto a beautiful park like open space. Entering the foyer into this spacious split level design, you're immediately aware of the vaulted ceilings, extensive windows and the dramatic view of the living room, dining room and cozy fireplace below. Walk down a few steps to appreciate the open concept which includes an eat in kitchen, family room and more windows overlooking the backyard to bring the outside in. Westwood Club membership included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10969 Matinal Circle have any available units?
10969 Matinal Circle has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10969 Matinal Circle have?
Some of 10969 Matinal Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10969 Matinal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10969 Matinal Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10969 Matinal Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10969 Matinal Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10969 Matinal Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10969 Matinal Circle does offer parking.
Does 10969 Matinal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10969 Matinal Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10969 Matinal Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10969 Matinal Circle has a pool.
Does 10969 Matinal Circle have accessible units?
No, 10969 Matinal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10969 Matinal Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10969 Matinal Circle has units with dishwashers.
