10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd.

10949 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131 Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Private Hillside Condo in Scripps Ranch! - Don't miss out on this beautiful multi-level condo in the gated community of Scripps Nob Hill. Swing outside to see terrific views right from your two balconies!
The home also features a third large balcony just outside from your kitchen. Great for barbecuing and entertainment dining. All kitchen appliances included!
Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo featuring tile and carpet flooring throughout. The master bedroom and bathroom suite have great closet space and a Jacuzzi tub ideal for relaxing!
This condo also provides a private two car garage with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience.
The highly sought after community of Scripps Nob Hill features a sparkling pool and spectacular views. Make this very unique floor plan yours! We are now taking applications!
Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
