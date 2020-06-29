10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool bbq/grill

Private Hillside Condo in Scripps Ranch! - Don't miss out on this beautiful multi-level condo in the gated community of Scripps Nob Hill. Swing outside to see terrific views right from your two balconies!



The home also features a third large balcony just outside from your kitchen. Great for barbecuing and entertainment dining. All kitchen appliances included!



Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo featuring tile and carpet flooring throughout. The master bedroom and bathroom suite have great closet space and a Jacuzzi tub ideal for relaxing!



This condo also provides a private two car garage with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience.



The highly sought after community of Scripps Nob Hill features a sparkling pool and spectacular views. Make this very unique floor plan yours! We are now taking applications!



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE2490692)