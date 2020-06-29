All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd.

10949 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10949 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private Hillside Condo in Scripps Ranch! - Don't miss out on this beautiful multi-level condo in the gated community of Scripps Nob Hill. Swing outside to see terrific views right from your two balconies!

The home also features a third large balcony just outside from your kitchen. Great for barbecuing and entertainment dining. All kitchen appliances included!

Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo featuring tile and carpet flooring throughout. The master bedroom and bathroom suite have great closet space and a Jacuzzi tub ideal for relaxing!

This condo also provides a private two car garage with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience.

The highly sought after community of Scripps Nob Hill features a sparkling pool and spectacular views. Make this very unique floor plan yours! We are now taking applications!

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2490692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have any available units?
10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have?
Some of 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. offers parking.
Does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. has a pool.
Does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10949 Scripps Ranch Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

