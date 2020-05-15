10937 HIJOS way

Amenities

Beautiful Gated Home - Tierrasanta - Property Id: 178696



The moment you drive up to the gates of this home you know this is a special place. The house sits on a 1/2 acre lot and is not visable from the cul de sac. It is one of the largest and most private lots in Tierrasanta.



Through the front door you enter into a two story foyer with an open staircase and hallway that leads to four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. The master suite has two full size closets, a full bath and a private balcony. The other three bedrooms share a large full size bath. Downstairs is a sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, family room, and large kitchen. Refridgerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and large island are included. Off the kitchen is a large covered patio. Off the living room is another large outdoor patio and entertaining area. An oversize two car garage is attached to the house by a large open atrium.



Welcome Home!

