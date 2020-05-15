All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

10937 HIJOS way

10937 Hijos Way · No Longer Available
Location

10937 Hijos Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Gated Home - Tierrasanta - Property Id: 178696

The moment you drive up to the gates of this home you know this is a special place. The house sits on a 1/2 acre lot and is not visable from the cul de sac. It is one of the largest and most private lots in Tierrasanta.

Through the front door you enter into a two story foyer with an open staircase and hallway that leads to four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. The master suite has two full size closets, a full bath and a private balcony. The other three bedrooms share a large full size bath. Downstairs is a sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, family room, and large kitchen. Refridgerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and large island are included. Off the kitchen is a large covered patio. Off the living room is another large outdoor patio and entertaining area. An oversize two car garage is attached to the house by a large open atrium.

Welcome Home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178696
Property Id 178696

(RLNE5372955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10937 HIJOS way have any available units?
10937 HIJOS way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10937 HIJOS way have?
Some of 10937 HIJOS way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10937 HIJOS way currently offering any rent specials?
10937 HIJOS way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10937 HIJOS way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10937 HIJOS way is pet friendly.
Does 10937 HIJOS way offer parking?
Yes, 10937 HIJOS way offers parking.
Does 10937 HIJOS way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10937 HIJOS way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10937 HIJOS way have a pool?
No, 10937 HIJOS way does not have a pool.
Does 10937 HIJOS way have accessible units?
No, 10937 HIJOS way does not have accessible units.
Does 10937 HIJOS way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10937 HIJOS way has units with dishwashers.

