10935 Caminito Arcada

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Home for Rent - Scripps Ranch - Updated Scripps Ranch Home, ready to move in now! Fresh paint throughout, light and bright, newer vinyl and carpet floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Private back yard with patio and plants.

Attached two car garage with washer and dryer.

Walking distance to top schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Minutes to Lake Miramar trails.

Just off the 15 freeway.

Pet friendly.



Tenant pays for utilities (water, electricity, gas and cable).

One year lease.

Please call (760) 602-0221 to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4753001)