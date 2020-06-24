All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10935 Caminito Arcada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10935 Caminito Arcada
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10935 Caminito Arcada

10935 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10935 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home for Rent - Scripps Ranch - Updated Scripps Ranch Home, ready to move in now! Fresh paint throughout, light and bright, newer vinyl and carpet floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Private back yard with patio and plants.
Attached two car garage with washer and dryer.
Walking distance to top schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Minutes to Lake Miramar trails.
Just off the 15 freeway.
Pet friendly.

Tenant pays for utilities (water, electricity, gas and cable).
One year lease.
Please call (760) 602-0221 to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4753001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10935 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 10935 Caminito Arcada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
Yes, 10935 Caminito Arcada is pet friendly.
Does 10935 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10935 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10935 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10935 Caminito Arcada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10935 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10935 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10935 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Caminito Arcada does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University