10916 Equestrian Ridge Court

Carmel Valley, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Ct, Gated Alta Del Mar Development, Amazing Views! - Welcome home to this truly spectacular 4,200 sqft single level home with amazing views of the sunset and the hot air balloons located in the brand new gated Alta Del Mar development of Carmel Valley. Dual pane windows, solar panels on the roof, 2 tankless water heaters and 2 air conditioners are just some of the many special features this home has to offer. Fenced front courtyard. Faux stone tile entry floors. Great room has high ceilings, wood floors, gas log fireplace and 2 sets of French doors leading to the side courtyard. Formal dining room has wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has wood floors, large center island with 2 sinks, sparkling granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, 2 dishwashers, Gourmet 6 burner Wolf stove / double oven with a griddle, microwave and a warming oven. Living room has faux stone tile floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a gas log fireplace. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have private bathrooms with faux stone tile floors, silestone vanities and walk in showers. Bedroom #3 has a private bathroom with stone tile floors, silestone vanity and a tub/shower combo. Hall half bathroom has faux stone tile floors and a marble vanity. Master suite has French doors leading to the rear yard, large walk in closet, faux stone tile bathroom floors, 2 separate marble vanities, dressing table, garden tub and a large walk in shower.



No Pets Allowed



