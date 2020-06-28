All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10916 Equestrian Ridge Court
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

10916 Equestrian Ridge Court

10916 Equestrian Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10916 Equestrian Ridge Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Carmel Valley, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Ct, Gated Alta Del Mar Development, Amazing Views! - Welcome home to this truly spectacular 4,200 sqft single level home with amazing views of the sunset and the hot air balloons located in the brand new gated Alta Del Mar development of Carmel Valley. Dual pane windows, solar panels on the roof, 2 tankless water heaters and 2 air conditioners are just some of the many special features this home has to offer. Fenced front courtyard. Faux stone tile entry floors. Great room has high ceilings, wood floors, gas log fireplace and 2 sets of French doors leading to the side courtyard. Formal dining room has wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has wood floors, large center island with 2 sinks, sparkling granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, 2 dishwashers, Gourmet 6 burner Wolf stove / double oven with a griddle, microwave and a warming oven. Living room has faux stone tile floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a gas log fireplace. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have private bathrooms with faux stone tile floors, silestone vanities and walk in showers. Bedroom #3 has a private bathroom with stone tile floors, silestone vanity and a tub/shower combo. Hall half bathroom has faux stone tile floors and a marble vanity. Master suite has French doors leading to the rear yard, large walk in closet, faux stone tile bathroom floors, 2 separate marble vanities, dressing table, garden tub and a large walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2107359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court have any available units?
10916 Equestrian Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court have?
Some of 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Equestrian Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10916 Equestrian Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University