Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:35 AM

10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5

10910 Ivy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10910 Ivy Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Two bedroom home in Scripps Ranch! Property offers spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, fireplace and attached car garage! Nearby schools include Dingeman Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and Scripps Elementary School. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants! Parks nearby include: Sabre Springs Park, Lakeview Park and Views West Park.

Property is available NOW!!! Currently offering SIX month lease only!

This roomy 2 bed 2.5 bath Town home features:
* Updated interior with custom touches throughout
* Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space
* Spacious floorplan

* BONUS: Two car garage
* BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included

ADDRESS: 10910 Ivy Hill Dr Unit 5 San Diego, CA 92129
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water,trash
Security deposit required equal to 1 months rent amount
No Smoking allowed in this property
6 Month Lease
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 have any available units?
10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 have?
Some of 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

