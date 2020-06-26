10910 Ivy Hill Drive - 5, Unit 5

Amenities

Two bedroom home in Scripps Ranch! Property offers spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, fireplace and attached car garage! Nearby schools include Dingeman Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and Scripps Elementary School. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants! Parks nearby include: Sabre Springs Park, Lakeview Park and Views West Park.



Property is available NOW!!! Currently offering SIX month lease only!



This roomy 2 bed 2.5 bath Town home features:

* Updated interior with custom touches throughout

* Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space

* Spacious floorplan



* BONUS: Two car garage

* BONUS: Washer and Dryer Included



ADDRESS: 10910 Ivy Hill Dr Unit 5 San Diego, CA 92129

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water,trash

Security deposit required equal to 1 months rent amount

No Smoking allowed in this property

6 Month Lease

