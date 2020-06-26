Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Mira Mesa, 10818 Eberly Court - Great cul-de-sac lcoation! - Great, hard to find 2 bedroom floorplan with 2 car garage. Situated on a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted inside and out in 2013. New vinyl & carpet 2013. Ceiling fans in the dinning room and and master bedroom. Newer stove and fridge and garage door. Large fenced yard. Shopping all around within walking distance. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5413844)