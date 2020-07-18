All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:48 PM

1080 Park Boulevard #1414

1080 Park Boulevard · (619) 892-2020
Location

1080 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
An urban retreat conveniently located in Downtown San Diego is ready for you to call it home. Fully furnished with inside laundry, linens, towels, dishes, tv, nest. Complex features incredible roof top deck with barbecue area, seating areas, wet bar and a hot tub. Community gym is located on the second floor and offers all updated work out equipment. Home comes with secure underground parking space. Condo interior features floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio with Coronado bridge and city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 have any available units?
1080 Park Boulevard #1414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 have?
Some of 1080 Park Boulevard #1414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Park Boulevard #1414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 offers parking.
Does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 have a pool?
No, 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 have accessible units?
No, 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Park Boulevard #1414 has units with dishwashers.
