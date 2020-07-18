1080 Park Boulevard #1414

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill hot tub

An urban retreat conveniently located in Downtown San Diego is ready for you to call it home. Fully furnished with inside laundry, linens, towels, dishes, tv, nest. Complex features incredible roof top deck with barbecue area, seating areas, wet bar and a hot tub. Community gym is located on the second floor and offers all updated work out equipment. Home comes with secure underground parking space. Condo interior features floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio with Coronado bridge and city views.