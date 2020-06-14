All apartments in San Diego
1079 Sapphire Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM

1079 Sapphire Street

1079 Sapphire Street · (619) 546-0015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1079 Sapphire Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1079 Sapphire Street · Avail. Jul 1

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
hot tub
internet access
1079 Sapphire Street Available 07/01/20 Modern & Upscale "PET FRIENDLY" 3 Bedroom Furnished Townhome in North Pacific Beach - $4850 / month "FURNISHED RENTAL". Come bring Fido and experience beach living in San Diego. Available 7/1/2020. LARGE DOGS OK. 3 month minimum up to 12 month rental.
This two-story fully furnished townhome in the highly desirable North Pacific Beach neighborhood, located 4 blocks to the beach & walking distance to some of the best restaurants, cafes & nightlife in San Diego. Features a roof top deck with daybed, mounted flat screen TV, mini fridge and hot tub for complete relaxation. Prepare meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has a king bed, en-suite bathroom with a beautifully tiled double shower and dual sinks. 2nd Bedroom has twin bunk beds and 3rd room has a queen bed. Additional full bath located on 2nd floor. Stacked washer & dryer in hallway. Centrally located in North PB, near great restaurants, shops, nightlife, Trader Joe's and Petco. 1 carport parking spot included. Ample street parking for other cars. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 17TH.

Landlord pays internet, trash & water. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Additional $500 refundable dog deposit required.

(RLNE4776766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 Sapphire Street have any available units?
1079 Sapphire Street has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 Sapphire Street have?
Some of 1079 Sapphire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 Sapphire Street currently offering any rent specials?
1079 Sapphire Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 Sapphire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1079 Sapphire Street is pet friendly.
Does 1079 Sapphire Street offer parking?
Yes, 1079 Sapphire Street does offer parking.
Does 1079 Sapphire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 Sapphire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 Sapphire Street have a pool?
No, 1079 Sapphire Street does not have a pool.
Does 1079 Sapphire Street have accessible units?
No, 1079 Sapphire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 Sapphire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1079 Sapphire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
