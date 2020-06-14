Amenities

1079 Sapphire Street Available 07/01/20 Modern & Upscale "PET FRIENDLY" 3 Bedroom Furnished Townhome in North Pacific Beach - $4850 / month "FURNISHED RENTAL". Come bring Fido and experience beach living in San Diego. Available 7/1/2020. LARGE DOGS OK. 3 month minimum up to 12 month rental.

This two-story fully furnished townhome in the highly desirable North Pacific Beach neighborhood, located 4 blocks to the beach & walking distance to some of the best restaurants, cafes & nightlife in San Diego. Features a roof top deck with daybed, mounted flat screen TV, mini fridge and hot tub for complete relaxation. Prepare meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has a king bed, en-suite bathroom with a beautifully tiled double shower and dual sinks. 2nd Bedroom has twin bunk beds and 3rd room has a queen bed. Additional full bath located on 2nd floor. Stacked washer & dryer in hallway. Centrally located in North PB, near great restaurants, shops, nightlife, Trader Joe's and Petco. 1 carport parking spot included. Ample street parking for other cars. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 17TH.



Landlord pays internet, trash & water. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Additional $500 refundable dog deposit required.



