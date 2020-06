Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 4BR 2.5BA 2-stories single family house in Mesa Cove. Light and bright. Gated community. Walk to Mira Mesa Park, library, Rec Center, and high school. Fireplace and valued ceiling. Tile counters in kitchen and tile floor in the entire first level. A/C, large and private yard, & more. Must see property! Please call owner at 619-665-6910 or email to feimizi@gmail.com with 24 hours notification. No showings without confirmation.