10737 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 113

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill sauna tennis court

$1,595- 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo located in Mission Plaza Complex in Mission Valley - Great Location: 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo features Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven. Granite counter top in kitchen and bathroom. Ground floor, access to patio from bedroom. AC + large ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Family friendly community.



Community features:

The property includes access to laundry facility, 3 swimming pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, fenced in dog park. Clubhouse with a small gym, sauna, a pool table, beautiful community room with large flat screen TV, comfy couches and a kitchen. You can rent it all out for your own events/parties. Outdoor BBQ grills and picnic seating by the pool.



One assigned parking space + one guest spot with your own parking permit.



24 Hour fitness center and the San Diego Trolley are across the street from our quite and beautifully landscaped property. Historic Mission Alcala is also just across the street with a gorgeous Franciscan rose garden. Short walk to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy freeway access.



$1,595/month, 1 month security deposit



