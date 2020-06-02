All apartments in San Diego
10737 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 113

10737 San Diego Mission Road · (619) 456-0000
Location

10737 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10737 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
$1,595- 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo located in Mission Plaza Complex in Mission Valley - Great Location: 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo features Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven. Granite counter top in kitchen and bathroom. Ground floor, access to patio from bedroom. AC + large ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Family friendly community.

Community features:
The property includes access to laundry facility, 3 swimming pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, fenced in dog park. Clubhouse with a small gym, sauna, a pool table, beautiful community room with large flat screen TV, comfy couches and a kitchen. You can rent it all out for your own events/parties. Outdoor BBQ grills and picnic seating by the pool.

One assigned parking space + one guest spot with your own parking permit.

24 Hour fitness center and the San Diego Trolley are across the street from our quite and beautifully landscaped property. Historic Mission Alcala is also just across the street with a gorgeous Franciscan rose garden. Short walk to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy freeway access.

$1,595/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10737-San-Diego-Mission-Rd

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4751851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

