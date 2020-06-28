All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

10704 Esmeraldas

10704 Esmeraldas Drive
Location

10704 Esmeraldas Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
10704 Esmeraldas Available 09/01/19 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Ba Air Conditioned Villa Portofino Home in Tierrasanta - Located in the very popular Portofino development of Tierrasanta which includes park areas, private pool, spa, & tennis courts, this RARE 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit beckons.
The home features a light and bright kitchen with built in breakfast nook and full pantry along with updated flooring in the living room and fresh paint throughout. Residence has newer central air unit and and a landscaped, fenced yard and large deck area. It comes with 2 covered parking spot plus additional spot and outside storage. The home is close to award winning schools, shopping and cafes in a wonderful location!
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

