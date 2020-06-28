Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

10704 Esmeraldas Available 09/01/19 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Ba Air Conditioned Villa Portofino Home in Tierrasanta - Located in the very popular Portofino development of Tierrasanta which includes park areas, private pool, spa, & tennis courts, this RARE 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit beckons.

The home features a light and bright kitchen with built in breakfast nook and full pantry along with updated flooring in the living room and fresh paint throughout. Residence has newer central air unit and and a landscaped, fenced yard and large deck area. It comes with 2 covered parking spot plus additional spot and outside storage. The home is close to award winning schools, shopping and cafes in a wonderful location!

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.



Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE5083999)