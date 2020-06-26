All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10699 San Diego Mission Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10699 San Diego Mission Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

10699 San Diego Mission Rd

10699 San Diego Mission Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10699 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
$ 1,495 Per Month

Property Size: 616

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $1400

Description

One Bedroom Condo in Mission Plaza Complex! One bedroom one bath condo in Mission Plaza complex with large balcony overlooking community pool and spa. Kitchen features tile flooring, white cabinetry, corian countertops, and all white appliances including: refrigerator, electric stove/oven, and dishwasher, neutral carpet and paint colors with access to balcony from living room and bedroom. Bathroom has modern white vanity and tub/shower combo.
Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Range
Pool
Exercise Facility
Patio
Balcony
Washer & Dryer On-Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd have any available units?
10699 San Diego Mission Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd have?
Some of 10699 San Diego Mission Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10699 San Diego Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10699 San Diego Mission Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10699 San Diego Mission Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10699 San Diego Mission Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd offer parking?
No, 10699 San Diego Mission Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10699 San Diego Mission Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10699 San Diego Mission Rd has a pool.
Does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 10699 San Diego Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10699 San Diego Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10699 San Diego Mission Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University