10699 San Diego Mission Rd

Amenities
$ 1,495 Per Month
Property Size: 616
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Deposit: $1400
Description
One Bedroom Condo in Mission Plaza Complex! One bedroom one bath condo in Mission Plaza complex with large balcony overlooking community pool and spa. Kitchen features tile flooring, white cabinetry, corian countertops, and all white appliances including: refrigerator, electric stove/oven, and dishwasher, neutral carpet and paint colors with access to balcony from living room and bedroom. Bathroom has modern white vanity and tub/shower combo.
Amenities
No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Range
Pool
Exercise Facility
Patio
Balcony
Washer & Dryer On-Site