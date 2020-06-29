Amenities
10698 Portobello Drive Available 10/21/19 Spacious Town home in Tierrasanta with all appliances. Central Heat & Air. Pool. - Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath unfurnished townhome in the heart of Tierrasanta! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator. Living room has a fireplace & sliding glass door that leads out to the private fenced in back yard area. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with spacious closets and private bathroom area. 2 car garage with remotes. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant pays water/sewer, power/gas and phone/cable. Owner pays landscaper, trash. HOA has pool, tennis courts and play ground area.
Available 10/21/19.
1 year lease required with $2995 rent and $2995 security deposit.
Renter's insurance required upon move-in.
Sorry, no pets allowed at this location.
Please call the main office M/F 9am-5pm for all showings. (619) 260-8121.
Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177
