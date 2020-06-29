All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10698 Portobello Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

10698 Portobello Drive

10698 Portobelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10698 Portobelo Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
10698 Portobello Drive Available 10/21/19 Spacious Town home in Tierrasanta with all appliances. Central Heat & Air. Pool. - Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath unfurnished townhome in the heart of Tierrasanta! Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator. Living room has a fireplace & sliding glass door that leads out to the private fenced in back yard area. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with spacious closets and private bathroom area. 2 car garage with remotes. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant pays water/sewer, power/gas and phone/cable. Owner pays landscaper, trash. HOA has pool, tennis courts and play ground area.

Available 10/21/19.

1 year lease required with $2995 rent and $2995 security deposit.

Renter's insurance required upon move-in.

Sorry, no pets allowed at this location.

Please call the main office M/F 9am-5pm for all showings. (619) 260-8121.

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5161611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10698 Portobello Drive have any available units?
10698 Portobello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10698 Portobello Drive have?
Some of 10698 Portobello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10698 Portobello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10698 Portobello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10698 Portobello Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10698 Portobello Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10698 Portobello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10698 Portobello Drive offers parking.
Does 10698 Portobello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10698 Portobello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10698 Portobello Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10698 Portobello Drive has a pool.
Does 10698 Portobello Drive have accessible units?
No, 10698 Portobello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10698 Portobello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10698 Portobello Drive has units with dishwashers.
