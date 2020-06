Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse in Highlands Village available for rent immediately. Build in 2012, this townhouse is featured with hard wood floor, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, high-end window shutters and attached two-car garage. The Highlands Village complex provides resort like amenities including heated pool/spa, BBQ area and an upscale club house. Walking distance to Sage Canyon School and a short drive to UCSD and beach.