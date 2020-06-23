Rent Calculator
10653 Golden Willow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10653 Golden Willow
10653 Golden Willow Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
10653 Golden Willow Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10653 Golden Willow have any available units?
10653 Golden Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10653 Golden Willow have?
Some of 10653 Golden Willow's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10653 Golden Willow currently offering any rent specials?
10653 Golden Willow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10653 Golden Willow pet-friendly?
No, 10653 Golden Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10653 Golden Willow offer parking?
No, 10653 Golden Willow does not offer parking.
Does 10653 Golden Willow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10653 Golden Willow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10653 Golden Willow have a pool?
Yes, 10653 Golden Willow has a pool.
Does 10653 Golden Willow have accessible units?
No, 10653 Golden Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 10653 Golden Willow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10653 Golden Willow has units with dishwashers.
