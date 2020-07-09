1058 Madden Avenue

Amenities
1300 sq. ft. home with 4 beds/ 2 bath located in a quiet neighborhood in South San Diego with easy access to the freeway. Kitchen has granite counters and appliances included are refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. All 4 bedrooms have carpet and the living room has tile floor. Maser bedroom has an attached bathroom. Washer and dryer are located in the 2 car garage for easy laundry service. This home has a very spacious, low-maintenance backyard with a shed for storage. Pets allowed.
CABRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 11/11/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.