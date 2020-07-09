All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1058 Madden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1058 Madden Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:01 PM

1058 Madden Avenue

1058 Madden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1058 Madden Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1300 sq. ft. home with 4 beds/ 2 bath located in a quiet neighborhood in South San Diego with easy access to the freeway. Kitchen has granite counters and appliances included are refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. All 4 bedrooms have carpet and the living room has tile floor. Maser bedroom has an attached bathroom. Washer and dryer are located in the 2 car garage for easy laundry service. This home has a very spacious, low-maintenance backyard with a shed for storage. Pets allowed.
CABRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 11/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Madden Avenue have any available units?
1058 Madden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 Madden Avenue have?
Some of 1058 Madden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Madden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Madden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Madden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Madden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Madden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Madden Avenue offers parking.
Does 1058 Madden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1058 Madden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Madden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1058 Madden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Madden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1058 Madden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Madden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Madden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University