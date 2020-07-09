Amenities

10567 Ponder Way Available 06/12/20 Large 4 BD, 2 BA Home - Garage, Parking, Laundry, and Front/Back Yard!! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath family-style home in Mira Mesa is a must see!! This home has been completely remodeled with premium kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This home has an open and spacious layout. The exterior boasts a fenced front yard and private backyard with covered patio. There is also a large 2 car garage with lots of extra space for storage. Come see all that this home has to offer and contact us for a viewing today.



This spacious 4 bedroom home features:

Upgraded/Remodeled Kitchen

Remodeled bathrooms

Washer/Dryer included with rental

Large 2 car garage

Fenced front and back yard

Private street with very little traffic

Close to shopping and restaurants

Close to elementary and middle schools

Minutes from MCAS Miramar and Sorrento Valley



Utilities Paid for By Tenant:

Power, Cable, Water and Phone



Lease Term: 1 Year



NO Smoking allowed

NO pets



Apply for this property online at: https://adventmgmt.com/properties-for-rent/



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management

Property Manager: Craig Everett (CalDRE Lic # 01831810)

EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE: craigaeverett@gmail.com



