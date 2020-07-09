All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10567 Ponder Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10567 Ponder Way
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

10567 Ponder Way

10567 Ponder Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10567 Ponder Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10567 Ponder Way Available 06/12/20 Large 4 BD, 2 BA Home - Garage, Parking, Laundry, and Front/Back Yard!! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath family-style home in Mira Mesa is a must see!! This home has been completely remodeled with premium kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This home has an open and spacious layout. The exterior boasts a fenced front yard and private backyard with covered patio. There is also a large 2 car garage with lots of extra space for storage. Come see all that this home has to offer and contact us for a viewing today.

This spacious 4 bedroom home features:
Upgraded/Remodeled Kitchen
Remodeled bathrooms
Washer/Dryer included with rental
Large 2 car garage
Fenced front and back yard
Private street with very little traffic
Close to shopping and restaurants
Close to elementary and middle schools
Minutes from MCAS Miramar and Sorrento Valley

Utilities Paid for By Tenant:
Power, Cable, Water and Phone

Lease Term: 1 Year

NO Smoking allowed
NO pets

Apply for this property online at: https://adventmgmt.com/properties-for-rent/

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Property Manager: Craig Everett (CalDRE Lic # 01831810)
EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE: craigaeverett@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10567 Ponder Way have any available units?
10567 Ponder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10567 Ponder Way have?
Some of 10567 Ponder Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10567 Ponder Way currently offering any rent specials?
10567 Ponder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10567 Ponder Way pet-friendly?
No, 10567 Ponder Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10567 Ponder Way offer parking?
Yes, 10567 Ponder Way offers parking.
Does 10567 Ponder Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10567 Ponder Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10567 Ponder Way have a pool?
No, 10567 Ponder Way does not have a pool.
Does 10567 Ponder Way have accessible units?
No, 10567 Ponder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10567 Ponder Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10567 Ponder Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University