Amenities
10567 Ponder Way Available 06/12/20 Large 4 BD, 2 BA Home - Garage, Parking, Laundry, and Front/Back Yard!! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath family-style home in Mira Mesa is a must see!! This home has been completely remodeled with premium kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This home has an open and spacious layout. The exterior boasts a fenced front yard and private backyard with covered patio. There is also a large 2 car garage with lots of extra space for storage. Come see all that this home has to offer and contact us for a viewing today.
This spacious 4 bedroom home features:
Upgraded/Remodeled Kitchen
Remodeled bathrooms
Washer/Dryer included with rental
Large 2 car garage
Fenced front and back yard
Private street with very little traffic
Close to shopping and restaurants
Close to elementary and middle schools
Minutes from MCAS Miramar and Sorrento Valley
Utilities Paid for By Tenant:
Power, Cable, Water and Phone
Lease Term: 1 Year
NO Smoking allowed
NO pets
Apply for this property online at: https://adventmgmt.com/properties-for-rent/
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Property Manager: Craig Everett (CalDRE Lic # 01831810)
EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE: craigaeverett@gmail.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4780772)