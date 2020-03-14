All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1040 Sunset Crossing Point

1040 Sunset Crossing Point · (619) 464-6444
Location

1040 Sunset Crossing Point, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Sunset Crossing Point · Avail. Jul 15

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1040 Sunset Crossing Point Available 07/15/20 4 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Two story home in San Diego. Located near local schools, shopping, dining and the 805 freeway.

This home has wood flooring throughout and tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has a center island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating, ceiling fans and plenty of windows for cross breeze. This home has washer and dryer hook-ups available. Spacious fenced backyard, patio and gardening service provided. Property has views of the mountains and city.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point have any available units?
1040 Sunset Crossing Point has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point have?
Some of 1040 Sunset Crossing Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Sunset Crossing Point currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Sunset Crossing Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Sunset Crossing Point pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Sunset Crossing Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point offer parking?
No, 1040 Sunset Crossing Point does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Sunset Crossing Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point have a pool?
No, 1040 Sunset Crossing Point does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point have accessible units?
No, 1040 Sunset Crossing Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Sunset Crossing Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Sunset Crossing Point has units with dishwashers.
