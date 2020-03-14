Amenities

1040 Sunset Crossing Point Available 07/15/20 4 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Two story home in San Diego. Located near local schools, shopping, dining and the 805 freeway.



This home has wood flooring throughout and tile in the bathrooms. The kitchen has a center island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating, ceiling fans and plenty of windows for cross breeze. This home has washer and dryer hook-ups available. Spacious fenced backyard, patio and gardening service provided. Property has views of the mountains and city.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



