10357 Brookhurst Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3B/2BA House in Mira Mesa with W/D & Upgraded Kitchen! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 3B/2BA house available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1335 SF of living space over one level. New carpets in front family room and guest bedrooms! Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, new oven & new dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator/freezer & ample cabinet space. Large living room w/ ceiling fan & large windows. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ stall shower. Full guest bathroom next to bright guest bedrooms. Big backyard w/ storage shed. Washer/dryer located in storage-only garage!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2370

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider one (1) cat for an additional $40/mo pet rent

- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2z943kd10I



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- PARKING: Driveway & street parking

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1972



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Garage is not to be used for parking, storage only.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4983557)