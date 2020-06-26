All apartments in San Diego
10357 Brookhurst Ln

10357 Brookhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10357 Brookhurst Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3B/2BA House in Mira Mesa with W/D & Upgraded Kitchen! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B/2BA house available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1335 SF of living space over one level. New carpets in front family room and guest bedrooms! Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, new oven & new dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator/freezer & ample cabinet space. Large living room w/ ceiling fan & large windows. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ stall shower. Full guest bathroom next to bright guest bedrooms. Big backyard w/ storage shed. Washer/dryer located in storage-only garage!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2370
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider one (1) cat for an additional $40/mo pet rent
- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2z943kd10I

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- PARKING: Driveway & street parking
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1972

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Garage is not to be used for parking, storage only.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4983557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10357 Brookhurst Ln have any available units?
10357 Brookhurst Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10357 Brookhurst Ln have?
Some of 10357 Brookhurst Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10357 Brookhurst Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10357 Brookhurst Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10357 Brookhurst Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10357 Brookhurst Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10357 Brookhurst Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10357 Brookhurst Ln offers parking.
Does 10357 Brookhurst Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10357 Brookhurst Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10357 Brookhurst Ln have a pool?
No, 10357 Brookhurst Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10357 Brookhurst Ln have accessible units?
No, 10357 Brookhurst Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10357 Brookhurst Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10357 Brookhurst Ln has units with dishwashers.
