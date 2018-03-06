All apartments in San Diego
10347-84 Azuaga Street

10347 Azuaga St · No Longer Available
Location

10347 Azuaga St, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Penasuitos, 10347 Azuaga St #84 - Minutes to 56, shopping and dining! - Well maintained upper corner unit located in the popular Terra Vista II complex of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and access to the 56 fwy. Living room has a gas log fireplace and built in shelves. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has a wall mount for a flat screen tv (wall mount is as-is)

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4695363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10347-84 Azuaga Street have any available units?
10347-84 Azuaga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10347-84 Azuaga Street have?
Some of 10347-84 Azuaga Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10347-84 Azuaga Street currently offering any rent specials?
10347-84 Azuaga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347-84 Azuaga Street pet-friendly?
No, 10347-84 Azuaga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10347-84 Azuaga Street offer parking?
Yes, 10347-84 Azuaga Street offers parking.
Does 10347-84 Azuaga Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10347-84 Azuaga Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347-84 Azuaga Street have a pool?
Yes, 10347-84 Azuaga Street has a pool.
Does 10347-84 Azuaga Street have accessible units?
No, 10347-84 Azuaga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10347-84 Azuaga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10347-84 Azuaga Street has units with dishwashers.
