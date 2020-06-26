10239 Caminito Covewood

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

Great deal for a 4 bedroom townhome in Scripps Ranch! - Best deal in town!

Great 4 bedroom townhome in the great community

This townhome with a 2 car garage in such a low price is truly a rare find in nowadays market

With easy access to freeways, shopping and great schools!



The unit has everything you can ask for!

Equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar

Spacious living room, dining room and family room

Patio off living room and deck of family room

Master bedroom with updated amenities

Be amazed with the closet space offered

Double vanity sinks in master bathroom



You have to see it to appreciate it all!



Call today to view this gorgeous townhome!

Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688

*PLEASE CALL FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*



Hurry, don't let this great opportunity pass by!



(RLNE4962468)