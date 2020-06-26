All apartments in San Diego
10239 Caminito Covewood
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

10239 Caminito Covewood

10239 Caminito Covewood · No Longer Available
Location

10239 Caminito Covewood, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great deal for a 4 bedroom townhome in Scripps Ranch! - Best deal in town!
Great 4 bedroom townhome in the great community
This townhome with a 2 car garage in such a low price is truly a rare find in nowadays market
With easy access to freeways, shopping and great schools!

The unit has everything you can ask for!
Equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar
Spacious living room, dining room and family room
Patio off living room and deck of family room
Master bedroom with updated amenities
Be amazed with the closet space offered
Double vanity sinks in master bathroom

You have to see it to appreciate it all!

Call today to view this gorgeous townhome!
Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688
*PLEASE CALL FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*

Hurry, don't let this great opportunity pass by!

(RLNE4962468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10239 Caminito Covewood have any available units?
10239 Caminito Covewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10239 Caminito Covewood have?
Some of 10239 Caminito Covewood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10239 Caminito Covewood currently offering any rent specials?
10239 Caminito Covewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10239 Caminito Covewood pet-friendly?
No, 10239 Caminito Covewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10239 Caminito Covewood offer parking?
Yes, 10239 Caminito Covewood offers parking.
Does 10239 Caminito Covewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10239 Caminito Covewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10239 Caminito Covewood have a pool?
Yes, 10239 Caminito Covewood has a pool.
Does 10239 Caminito Covewood have accessible units?
No, 10239 Caminito Covewood does not have accessible units.
Does 10239 Caminito Covewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 10239 Caminito Covewood does not have units with dishwashers.
