All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1022 EDGEMONT PLACE

1022 Edgemont Pl · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 Edgemont Pl, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

For quick tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddp5xuts7jfac45/Quick%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0

For detailed tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/3lnhlcdsceplmqb/Detailed%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Welcome to tranquil canyon living in this recently remodeled, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex. Featuring an expansive private deck living area with an outdoor kitchen, a pleasant seating area viewing beautiful canyon eucalyptus trees, an exclusive-use hot tub privately located, and a stylish outdoor stone shower.

A perfect room layout maximizes the size of each room, with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and espresso cabinets, The bathroom includes luxury shower panel. A landscaped side yard has irrigation, lighting, and low-maintenance/water plants including a vegetable/herb garden, and a "citrus-salad" tree with 5 varieties of citrus grafted together.

Located on a quiet street with great neighbors, blocks from South Park restaurants, shops, and activities. Includes many special features installed by the owner, who lived here for two years.

Tenant pays electricity and gas whereas the landlord will cover water, trash, and sewage. No pets, please.

Centrally located with easy freeway access, without hitting too much traffic during rush hours. Near South Park, Golden Hill, Downtown, Hillcrest, Bankers Hill, Mission Valley, Normal Heights, University Heights, Kensington, Coronado, etc.

Rental Features: Cable-ready, Modern In-Wall Electric Heating with Programmable Thermostats, balcony, patio, fenced yard, laundry room/ in-unit washer and dryer, and fireplace.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5702771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE have any available units?
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE have?
Some of 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE offer parking?
No, 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE have a pool?
No, 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1022 EDGEMONT PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity