1022 EDGEMONT PLACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

For quick tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddp5xuts7jfac45/Quick%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0



For detailed tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/3lnhlcdsceplmqb/Detailed%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Welcome to tranquil canyon living in this recently remodeled, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex. Featuring an expansive private deck living area with an outdoor kitchen, a pleasant seating area viewing beautiful canyon eucalyptus trees, an exclusive-use hot tub privately located, and a stylish outdoor stone shower.



A perfect room layout maximizes the size of each room, with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and espresso cabinets, The bathroom includes luxury shower panel. A landscaped side yard has irrigation, lighting, and low-maintenance/water plants including a vegetable/herb garden, and a "citrus-salad" tree with 5 varieties of citrus grafted together.



Located on a quiet street with great neighbors, blocks from South Park restaurants, shops, and activities. Includes many special features installed by the owner, who lived here for two years.



Tenant pays electricity and gas whereas the landlord will cover water, trash, and sewage. No pets, please.



Centrally located with easy freeway access, without hitting too much traffic during rush hours. Near South Park, Golden Hill, Downtown, Hillcrest, Bankers Hill, Mission Valley, Normal Heights, University Heights, Kensington, Coronado, etc.



Rental Features: Cable-ready, Modern In-Wall Electric Heating with Programmable Thermostats, balcony, patio, fenced yard, laundry room/ in-unit washer and dryer, and fireplace.



No Pets Allowed



