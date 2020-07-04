All apartments in San Diego
1021 West Palm St.

1021 W Palm St · No Longer Available
Location

1021 W Palm St, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1021 West Palm St. Available 04/24/20 Gorgeous, upgraded 2 bd 1.5 bath, with large private patio, in prime location! Must see! - This gorgeous 2bd 1.5 bath condo is upgraded and bright, and located in a prime location just near Little Italy, San Diego Harbor, and Bankers Hill.

With amazing views, and huge private patio, this unit features:

- Laminate wood flooring throughout
- Spacious bedrooms
- Large kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space
- Stainless steel appliances ( Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave)
- Updated modern bathrooms
- 1 car garage with parking
- Gas BBQ grill
- AC
- Free on site laundry

12 month lease term
Unfurnished
Utilities included: Water/Trash

Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5694672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 West Palm St. have any available units?
1021 West Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 West Palm St. have?
Some of 1021 West Palm St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 West Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
1021 West Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 West Palm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 West Palm St. is pet friendly.
Does 1021 West Palm St. offer parking?
Yes, 1021 West Palm St. offers parking.
Does 1021 West Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 West Palm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 West Palm St. have a pool?
No, 1021 West Palm St. does not have a pool.
Does 1021 West Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 1021 West Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 West Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 West Palm St. has units with dishwashers.

