Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

1021 West Palm St. Available 04/24/20 Gorgeous, upgraded 2 bd 1.5 bath, with large private patio, in prime location! Must see! - This gorgeous 2bd 1.5 bath condo is upgraded and bright, and located in a prime location just near Little Italy, San Diego Harbor, and Bankers Hill.



With amazing views, and huge private patio, this unit features:



- Laminate wood flooring throughout

- Spacious bedrooms

- Large kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space

- Stainless steel appliances ( Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave)

- Updated modern bathrooms

- 1 car garage with parking

- Gas BBQ grill

- AC

- Free on site laundry



12 month lease term

Unfurnished

Utilities included: Water/Trash



Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5694672)