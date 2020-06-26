Amenities

Modern Downtown Living with patio & balcony! 1011 F Street - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath is impeccable! Located as an end unit, this three level row house style townhome provides 1,850 square feet of spacious living.



As you enter into the front door you will find the first level provides a spacious master bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet and it's own bathroom. The high ceilings add to the spaciousness of the room and the private patio creates a wonderful indoor outdoor feel. On this same level you will find additional storage, washer/dryer and direct access into the single car garage.



As you move upstairs, you will be greeted with beautiful distressed polished hardwood floors and enormous vaulted ceilings. The floor to ceiling living room window allows for plenty of natural light, really brightening up the home. If you are in the mood for a dark space for a summer movie night, not to worry. The entire window will close with an automatic shade!



You will surely enjoy the kitchen located on the second floor as well. This open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The upgraded kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and stone counters. You will definitely have room for more than just food in the large walk in pantry. Conveniently this level has it's own half bath and private balcony. This floor really has it all if you enjoy gathering with friends and family!



The 2nd bedroom and loft can be found on the third floor. Despite this bedroom being smaller than the master, it still provides ample closet space and it's own bathroom. The loft over looks the stunning living room and is ideal for office space.



Words don't quite do this home justice - it really is a must see!! It's beauty is one to be experienced in person.



Tenant pays all utilities.



