Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1011 F Street

1011 F St · No Longer Available
Location

1011 F St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Downtown Living with patio & balcony! 1011 F Street - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2.5 bath is impeccable! Located as an end unit, this three level row house style townhome provides 1,850 square feet of spacious living.

As you enter into the front door you will find the first level provides a spacious master bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet and it's own bathroom. The high ceilings add to the spaciousness of the room and the private patio creates a wonderful indoor outdoor feel. On this same level you will find additional storage, washer/dryer and direct access into the single car garage.

As you move upstairs, you will be greeted with beautiful distressed polished hardwood floors and enormous vaulted ceilings. The floor to ceiling living room window allows for plenty of natural light, really brightening up the home. If you are in the mood for a dark space for a summer movie night, not to worry. The entire window will close with an automatic shade!

You will surely enjoy the kitchen located on the second floor as well. This open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The upgraded kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and stone counters. You will definitely have room for more than just food in the large walk in pantry. Conveniently this level has it's own half bath and private balcony. This floor really has it all if you enjoy gathering with friends and family!

The 2nd bedroom and loft can be found on the third floor. Despite this bedroom being smaller than the master, it still provides ample closet space and it's own bathroom. The loft over looks the stunning living room and is ideal for office space.

Words don't quite do this home justice - it really is a must see!! It's beauty is one to be experienced in person.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Call our office today at (855) 229-7368 x 3 to schedule a showing!
PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

FICO Score of 675 or higher for approval without a condition

Combined gross income greater than or equal to 2.5 times the monthly rent

No criminal background / no evictions

(RLNE3872530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 F Street have any available units?
1011 F Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 F Street have?
Some of 1011 F Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 F Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 F Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 F Street pet-friendly?
No, 1011 F Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1011 F Street offer parking?
Yes, 1011 F Street offers parking.
Does 1011 F Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 F Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 F Street have a pool?
No, 1011 F Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 F Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 F Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 F Street does not have units with dishwashers.
