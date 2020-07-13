1009 Madden Ave

Amenities
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,825
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $1,725
Available 12/7/18
Stove
microwave
dishwasher
AC
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, gated community, two story town home. Approx 1246 Square Feet. Two car attached garage, fireplace, granite counters in the kitchen. Stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer hook-ups. Central A/C, carpet & tile throughout, common area pool/spa and tot lot. Close to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. 15 minutes to 32nd Street Naval Station and 20 minutes to Coronado. Available for a minimum 1 year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please. Owner requires applicant to have 700 FICO score or better and must carry renters insurance.