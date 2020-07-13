All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019

1009 Madden Ave

1009 Madden Avenue
Location

1009 Madden Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,825
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $1,725
Available 12/7/18

Stove
microwave
dishwasher
AC

Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, gated community, two story town home. Approx 1246 Square Feet. Two car attached garage, fireplace, granite counters in the kitchen. Stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer hook-ups. Central A/C, carpet & tile throughout, common area pool/spa and tot lot. Close to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. 15 minutes to 32nd Street Naval Station and 20 minutes to Coronado. Available for a minimum 1 year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please. Owner requires applicant to have 700 FICO score or better and must carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Madden Ave have any available units?
1009 Madden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Madden Ave have?
Some of 1009 Madden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Madden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Madden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Madden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Madden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1009 Madden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Madden Ave offers parking.
Does 1009 Madden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Madden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Madden Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Madden Ave has a pool.
Does 1009 Madden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1009 Madden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Madden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Madden Ave has units with dishwashers.
