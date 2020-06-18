1002 30th St. #205

Amenities
Remodeled 2 BR 1 BA- Quiet Location, Gated Complex - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!
REMODELED!
2 bedroom in the heart of Golden Hill.
Gated and Quiet Location
Light Bright Condo with Character and Charm
This very spacious condo is located in a gated complex, north of the freeway, boasts new flooring, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, nice size patio, and underground gated secure parking spaces.
Amazing walking location to all the bustling Metro breweries, restaurants, coffee shops, parks and public transportation.
Just minutes to downtown San Diego.
New carpet
New Faux hardwood flooring
Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bath
Upstairs unit (no neighbors above you)
Assigned gated underground garage parking
Nice size private patio balcony
NEW refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
Extra cabinet and linen closet space
All window coverings
Laundry room on site
Open House times will be posted soon.
Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico Score Minimum
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase $200 deposit per pet
(RLNE5188508)