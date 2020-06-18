All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1002 30th St. #205
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1002 30th St. #205

1002 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 BR 1 BA- Quiet Location, Gated Complex - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!

REMODELED!

2 bedroom in the heart of Golden Hill.
Gated and Quiet Location
Light Bright Condo with Character and Charm
This very spacious condo is located in a gated complex, north of the freeway, boasts new flooring, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, nice size patio, and underground gated secure parking spaces.
Amazing walking location to all the bustling Metro breweries, restaurants, coffee shops, parks and public transportation.
Just minutes to downtown San Diego.

New carpet
New Faux hardwood flooring
Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bath
Upstairs unit (no neighbors above you)
Assigned gated underground garage parking
Nice size private patio balcony
NEW refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
Extra cabinet and linen closet space
All window coverings
Laundry room on site

Open House times will be posted soon.

Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico Score Minimum
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase $200 deposit per pet

(RLNE5188508)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 30th St. #205 have any available units?
1002 30th St. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 30th St. #205 have?
Some of 1002 30th St. #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 30th St. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1002 30th St. #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 30th St. #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 30th St. #205 is pet friendly.
Does 1002 30th St. #205 offer parking?
Yes, 1002 30th St. #205 offers parking.
Does 1002 30th St. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 30th St. #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 30th St. #205 have a pool?
No, 1002 30th St. #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1002 30th St. #205 have accessible units?
No, 1002 30th St. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 30th St. #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 30th St. #205 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
