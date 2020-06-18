1002 30th St. #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Remodeled 2 BR 1 BA- Quiet Location, Gated Complex - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!



REMODELED!



2 bedroom in the heart of Golden Hill.

Gated and Quiet Location

Light Bright Condo with Character and Charm

This very spacious condo is located in a gated complex, north of the freeway, boasts new flooring, new cabinets, quartz counter tops, nice size patio, and underground gated secure parking spaces.

Amazing walking location to all the bustling Metro breweries, restaurants, coffee shops, parks and public transportation.

Just minutes to downtown San Diego.



New carpet

New Faux hardwood flooring

Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bath

Upstairs unit (no neighbors above you)

Assigned gated underground garage parking

Nice size private patio balcony

NEW refrigerator, stove and dishwasher

Extra cabinet and linen closet space

All window coverings

Laundry room on site



Open House times will be posted soon.



Qualifications:

-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval

-600 Fico Score Minimum

-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase $200 deposit per pet



