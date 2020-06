Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

No expense was spared in upgrading this luxury residence. Renovated approximately 5 years ago this unit now features European wide plank white oak flooring throughout, solid walnut cabinetry and carrera marble counter tops throughout, top of the line chefs kitchen with Thermador appliances, and breathtaking views from Coronado to the heart of downtown San Diego. Second bedroom can be used as an extra seating area or office near the patio and living room with a murphy bed tucked away for added usable space