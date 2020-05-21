100 Harbor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Fabulous Harbor Club Complex!!! Southwest facing with wrap around windows and balcony with unobstructed views to the bay and all the way around to the Coronado Bridge. Stunning unit with luxurious master bedroom suite with walk in closet, marble bath w/spa tub. Walk in shower. Very open light and bright. Neutral colors throughout. W/D - Only 4 units share this floor. Complex like a resort w/all the amenities. 2 parking spaces. Large storage unit available. Avail Dec. 1. Pets negotiable.