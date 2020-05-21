All apartments in San Diego
100 Harbor Dr

100 Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

100 Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous Harbor Club Complex!!! Southwest facing with wrap around windows and balcony with unobstructed views to the bay and all the way around to the Coronado Bridge. Stunning unit with luxurious master bedroom suite with walk in closet, marble bath w/spa tub. Walk in shower. Very open light and bright. Neutral colors throughout. W/D - Only 4 units share this floor. Complex like a resort w/all the amenities. 2 parking spaces. Large storage unit available. Avail Dec. 1. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Harbor Dr have any available units?
100 Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Harbor Dr have?
Some of 100 Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Harbor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 100 Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Harbor Dr does offer parking.
Does 100 Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 100 Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 100 Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
