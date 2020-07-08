All apartments in San Clemente
119 Trafalgar Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

119 Trafalgar Lane

119 Trafalgar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

119 Trafalgar Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1958 original home in southwest San Clemente is ready for you to lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a fireplace in living room and a dining room off kitchen. One car garage with parking on driveway. Washer and dryer are located in garage just off kitchen. Side and back yard are spacious and landlord pays for gardener. Driveway has room for 2nd car but lots of street parking as well. Home sits up above the street so there are some peek ocean views on nice days. Hall bathroom has walk-in shower and master bathroom as soaking tub. Large closets in both bedrooms. Lots of windows bring in light to every room. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave besides built-in gas stove and lots of storage. Door off kitchen leads to back yard and door to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Trafalgar Lane have any available units?
119 Trafalgar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 119 Trafalgar Lane have?
Some of 119 Trafalgar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Trafalgar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
119 Trafalgar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Trafalgar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 119 Trafalgar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 119 Trafalgar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 119 Trafalgar Lane offers parking.
Does 119 Trafalgar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Trafalgar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Trafalgar Lane have a pool?
No, 119 Trafalgar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 119 Trafalgar Lane have accessible units?
No, 119 Trafalgar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Trafalgar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Trafalgar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Trafalgar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Trafalgar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

