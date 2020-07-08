119 Trafalgar Lane

Amenities

1958 original home in southwest San Clemente is ready for you to lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a fireplace in living room and a dining room off kitchen. One car garage with parking on driveway. Washer and dryer are located in garage just off kitchen. Side and back yard are spacious and landlord pays for gardener. Driveway has room for 2nd car but lots of street parking as well. Home sits up above the street so there are some peek ocean views on nice days. Hall bathroom has walk-in shower and master bathroom as soaking tub. Large closets in both bedrooms. Lots of windows bring in light to every room. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave besides built-in gas stove and lots of storage. Door off kitchen leads to back yard and door to garage.