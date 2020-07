Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving pool table

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Enjoy luxurious living at Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes located in one of the first villages on The Ranch. At Sendero Gateway, we offer beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with premium hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry with granite countertops, two-toned paint, sleek modern appliances and generous closet space. Residents can enjoy incredible hillside views, sit fireside at our vista point and outdoor lounge, relax poolside in a cabana or host a party in our resident clubhouse and media room. Sendero Gateway residents also have access to all Rancho Mission Viejo village amenities including community and fitness centers, swimming pools and parks.



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846