All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like Woodlake Close.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
Woodlake Close
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:24 AM

Woodlake Close

2059 Royal Oaks Dr · (916) 512-8461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA 91010
Duarte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlake Close.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
gym
carport
hot tub
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air. Located off of Hwy 160 in the Arden area of Sacramento, CA, Woodlake Close is just minutes from downtown Sacramento, one minute from Arden Fair Mall & great food and one minute from Point West area. We are near grocery stores, shopping, dining, schooling, and freeways. Woodlake Close is a gated community close to the American River parkway with great views. It is walking distance to light rail and biking distance to CSUS. We are in a great location, call now for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12
Deposit: $400-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlake Close have any available units?
Woodlake Close has 2 units available starting at $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodlake Close have?
Some of Woodlake Close's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlake Close currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlake Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlake Close pet-friendly?
No, Woodlake Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does Woodlake Close offer parking?
Yes, Woodlake Close offers parking.
Does Woodlake Close have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodlake Close offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlake Close have a pool?
Yes, Woodlake Close has a pool.
Does Woodlake Close have accessible units?
Yes, Woodlake Close has accessible units.
Does Woodlake Close have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlake Close has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodlake Close?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
1801L
1123 18th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
19J
1827 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity