Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool gym carport hot tub

Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air. Located off of Hwy 160 in the Arden area of Sacramento, CA, Woodlake Close is just minutes from downtown Sacramento, one minute from Arden Fair Mall & great food and one minute from Point West area. We are near grocery stores, shopping, dining, schooling, and freeways. Woodlake Close is a gated community close to the American River parkway with great views. It is walking distance to light rail and biking distance to CSUS. We are in a great location, call now for a tour today!