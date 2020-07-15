/
alta sierra
20 Apartments for rent in Alta Sierra, CA📍
Alta Sierra Estates
11525 Betty Way
11525 Betty Way, Alta Sierra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1988 sqft
11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space. Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms.
Alta Sierra Estates
15730 Thiel Way
15730 Thiel Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2251 sqft
Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard. House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.
12576 Rattlesnake Rd
12576 Rattlesnake Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1988 sqft
12576 Rattlesnake Rd Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained Family Home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to 174. Home was custom built and has beautiful wood paneling in several rooms.
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.
15556 Brooks Rd
15556 Brooks Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Adorable 1 bedroom apartment on shared property - This is an adorable 1 bedroom apartment over a barn ( no animals in barn). Bathroom and laundry on main level. spacious apartment upstairs, bedroom area open to living and kitchen area.
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5
322 Pleasant St, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Darling 7-unit townhome close to downtown Grass Valley. Two-stories with living room, dining area, kitchen and half-bath downstairs. Upstairs is two bedrooms, full bathroom and stackable washer/dryer. Attached garage.
269 Canyon Creek Circle
269 Canyon Creek Circle, Colfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1911 sqft
Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings.
513 Searls Ave Suite #1
513 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, CA
Studio
$625
331 sqft
Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms.
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.
11451 Lexington Way
11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.
107 Rockwood Way
107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool. The condo has views out over the pool.
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.
