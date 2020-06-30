Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub key fob access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill car charging e-payments game room internet cafe nest technology online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas. Alira offers exceptionally designed, pet friendly, studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Beyond your private haven, you’ll discover even more to explore at the clubhouse, fitness center, yoga studio, hammock garden or lounging under the poolside cabanas. It’s home for all your senses.



All this, plus easy access to i5, 180 and Highway 99, close proximity to large employers like Northrop Grumman, Amazon and CSU Sacramento, means you’ll love your upgraded lifestyle at Alira.



Leasing Office is virtually open Monday-Sunday:9:00AM-6:00PM. Also available for live personalized virtual tours via FaceTime, GoogleDuo, Zoom and Skype. Self-guided tours are available on request. Contact us today to schedule a virtual appointment!