All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like
Alira.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
Alira
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Alira

4100 Innovator Drive · (833) 558-0648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Natomas Crossing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA 95834
Natomas Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

S1-1

$1,630

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

S1-2

$1,730

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

1 Bedroom

A2-1

$1,723

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

A1-1

$1,734

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

A3-1

$1,794

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$2,017

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

B1-2

$2,117

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

B2-1

$2,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alira.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
hot tub
key fob access
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
car charging
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas. Alira offers exceptionally designed, pet friendly, studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Beyond your private haven, you’ll discover even more to explore at the clubhouse, fitness center, yoga studio, hammock garden or lounging under the poolside cabanas. It’s home for all your senses.

All this, plus easy access to i5, 180 and Highway 99, close proximity to large employers like Northrop Grumman, Amazon and CSU Sacramento, means you’ll love your upgraded lifestyle at Alira.

Leasing Office is virtually open Monday-Sunday:9:00AM-6:00PM. Also available for live personalized virtual tours via FaceTime, GoogleDuo, Zoom and Skype. Self-guided tours are available on request. Contact us today to schedule a virtual appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $500 (studio-3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35 each pet
restrictions: No weight limit, Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot, Garage ($175/month), and Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alira have any available units?
Alira offers studio floorplans starting at $1,630, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,723, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,017. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Alira have?
Some of Alira's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alira currently offering any rent specials?
Alira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alira pet-friendly?
Yes, Alira is pet friendly.
Does Alira offer parking?
Yes, Alira offers parking.
Does Alira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alira have a pool?
Yes, Alira has a pool.
Does Alira have accessible units?
Yes, Alira has accessible units.
Does Alira have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alira has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
The Carlaw
1020 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 BedroomsSacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with ParkingSacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtownValley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhavenNatomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeSolano Community CollegeWilliam Jessup University