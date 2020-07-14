Windsor Ridge

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant. Anyone 18 years and older has to submit a separate application
Deposit: $300(1 bedroom) , $400(2 bedrooms) based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water, trash, sewer is additional to the rent flat monthly fee for 1bedroom -$55, 2x1 -$60, 2x2-$65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 first pet, $250 second pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Restricted Dog breeds; akitas, american bulldog, boxers, cane corso, chow, dobermans, dalmations, german sheperd, great danes, huskies,karelian bear dog, malamutes, mastiff, pitbull, presa canario, rotweillers, st. bernard, stafforshire terries, any wolf breeds. Pets up to 50 pounds full grown.
Parking Details: One assigned parking spot per apartment under carport at no extra cost.