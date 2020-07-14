Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill carport hot tub key fob access

Come and experience superior service and immaculate grounds at Windsor Ridge Apartment Homes in Sacramento. We're conveniently located to light rail, shopping, restaurants and much more. Windsor Ridge Apartment Homes are just minutes from the amazing American River parkway with bike trails, picnic and barbecue areas and beautiful tree lined river access. Call today for a personal tour and make Windsor Ridge your new Sacramento home today!