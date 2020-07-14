All apartments in Sacramento
Windsor Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Windsor Ridge

9551 Butterfield Way · (833) 603-6073
Location

9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA 95827

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 009 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
key fob access
Come and experience superior service and immaculate grounds at Windsor Ridge Apartment Homes in Sacramento. We're conveniently located to light rail, shopping, restaurants and much more. Windsor Ridge Apartment Homes are just minutes from the amazing American River parkway with bike trails, picnic and barbecue areas and beautiful tree lined river access. Call today for a personal tour and make Windsor Ridge your new Sacramento home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant. Anyone 18 years and older has to submit a separate application
Deposit: $300(1 bedroom) , $400(2 bedrooms) based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water, trash, sewer is additional to the rent flat monthly fee for 1bedroom -$55, 2x1 -$60, 2x2-$65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 first pet, $250 second pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Restricted Dog breeds; akitas, american bulldog, boxers, cane corso, chow, dobermans, dalmations, german sheperd, great danes, huskies,karelian bear dog, malamutes, mastiff, pitbull, presa canario, rotweillers, st. bernard, stafforshire terries, any wolf breeds. Pets up to 50 pounds full grown.
Parking Details: One assigned parking spot per apartment under carport at no extra cost.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Ridge have any available units?
Windsor Ridge has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Ridge have?
Some of Windsor Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Ridge offers parking.
Does Windsor Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Ridge has a pool.
Does Windsor Ridge have accessible units?
No, Windsor Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Ridge has units with dishwashers.
