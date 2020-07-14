All apartments in Sacramento
Morningside Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Morningside Creek Apartments

410 Bell Ave · (916) 288-9384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA 95838
Glenwood Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 48N · Avail. Aug 11

$1,329

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 03B · Avail. now

$1,329

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,529

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morningside Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
shuffle board
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location. Located just 15 minutes from Sacramento along I-80, and 15-minutes down the road from the Sacramento International Airport we cater to residents who keep it local as well as those who find themselves travelling (for fun or business!). We are nestled in a quiet neighborhood that features gorgeous natural resources, an abundance of shopping & dining opportunities and a welcoming community.Each home features spacious, open floor plans with select locations featuring a dramatic wood-burning fireplace! You'll love being part of a community that enjoys access to a modernized fitness center, yoga room, fireside lounge and 2 resort style pools & spas with gas grilling stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Under 45 lbs. Shot records & license required. Pet Deposits and breed restrictions. Call for more information

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morningside Creek Apartments have any available units?
Morningside Creek Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Morningside Creek Apartments have?
Some of Morningside Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morningside Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Morningside Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morningside Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Morningside Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Morningside Creek Apartments offer parking?
No, Morningside Creek Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Morningside Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morningside Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morningside Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Morningside Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Morningside Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Morningside Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Morningside Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morningside Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
