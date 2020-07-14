Morningside Creek Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center coffee bar dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe shuffle board

Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location. Located just 15 minutes from Sacramento along I-80, and 15-minutes down the road from the Sacramento International Airport we cater to residents who keep it local as well as those who find themselves travelling (for fun or business!). We are nestled in a quiet neighborhood that features gorgeous natural resources, an abundance of shopping & dining opportunities and a welcoming community.Each home features spacious, open floor plans with select locations featuring a dramatic wood-burning fireplace! You'll love being part of a community that enjoys access to a modernized fitness center, yoga room, fireside lounge and 2 resort style pools & spas with gas grilling stations.