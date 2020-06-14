134 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, CA with garage

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4819 Suncrest Way
4819 Suncrest Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Fair Oaks 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near Sunrise & Sunset Ave - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks near Sunrise Blvd & Sunset Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Fair Oaks Village, Sunrise Mall

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
7450 Tierra Way
7450 Tierra Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way.

Last updated March 5
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Last updated June 14
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Last updated June 14
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Oak Court
226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1159 sqft
226 Pacific Oak Court Available 06/20/20 Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf.

Last updated June 13
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
6035 Cheshire Wy
6035 Cheshire Way, Citrus Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Spacious 4 bd/3 ba House in Citrus Heights with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom House is located in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue & Sunrise Blvd.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &

Last updated May 14
Park Oaks
1 Unit Available
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.

Last updated April 4
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

Last updated April 4
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
5817 Oak Place Court
5817 Oak Place Court, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2397 sqft
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees.

Last updated October 3
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Last updated June 14
Broadstone
21 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Last updated June 14
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fair Oaks, CA

Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

