Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

117 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with garage

West Sacramento apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sacramento
27 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,671
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Triangle
7 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
672 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Triangle
5 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Triangle
2 Units Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Lighthouse
1 Unit Available
874 Lighthouse Drive
874 Lighthouse Drive, West Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 2200 Garage: 2 Rent: $2,195 Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities Pets: No pets Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southport
1 Unit Available
2213 Kinsington St
2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage * Three Minisplits in Home * Ceiling Fans * Cable Ready * Patio Area & Backyard * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
891 Graphite Lane
891 Graphite Lane, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1222 sqft
Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Southport
1 Unit Available
3958 Martis Street
3958 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2498 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Bridgeway Lakes community in West Sacramento. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping centers, parks, and schools! * Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM* Pets are negotiable/Pet deposit required ($500)
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
4308 EUCLID AVENUE
4308 Euclid Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1903 sqft
SOUTH LAND PARK HOME - Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in a beautiful South Land Park neighborhood. Quiet surroundings. Close to retail and grocery shopping, parks, schools, and transportation in established neighborhood.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside Park
1 Unit Available
1922 4th St
1922 4th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1108 sqft
Downtown Victorian 1922 4th Street 95811 2Bd 2Ba + Den - Beautiful Downtown Victorian Home.2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Plus Den. Central Heat and Air, and Fireplace. Nicely Updated with New Interior Paint.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
1138 Westlynn Way
1138 Westlynn Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in Beautiful Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 1,524 sq ft of living space offers fresh paint, brand new dual pane windows, luxury flooring, a private garage and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
480 Lug Ln
480 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1009 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638 Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Pocket
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Natomas Park
1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Natomas Creek
14 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Sacramento, CA

West Sacramento apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

