Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with garage

Elk Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1240 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna West
16 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakeside
9 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5050 Felicia Way
5050 Felicia Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1440 sqft
5050 Felicia Way Available 07/21/20 Spacious Elk Grove Home - Available July 5th, 2020 Spacious Elk Grove Home on a Quiet Street near convenient shopping. Home Features: * Large Spacious Open Floor Plan * High Cathedral Ceilings throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9309 Newington Way
9309 Newington Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2416 sqft
2 Story Home with Upstairs Rec Room & More! - This spacious 2 story home features fresh interior paint, tile & beautiful laminate floors! Whole house fan working and located upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9508 Emerald Park Drive
9508 Emerald Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
795 sqft
Upgraded Condo Walking Distance to Downtown Elk Grove and Elk Grove Park - Very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo with upgrades include paint, new carpet & tile counters. Open floorplan features living room, open kitchen & nook.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
9625 Oakham Way
9625 Oakham Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1824 sqft
55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8362 Crystal Walk Cir #36
8362 Crystal Walk Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1163 sqft
Gorgeous Elk Grove Condo - This 2 bed 2 bath is conveniently located in Elk Grove and has it all. Unit includes a 1st floor bedroom and bath with all other living spaces on the 2nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9556 Sunlight Ln
9556 Sunlight Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1351 sqft
Come Home to Sunlight Lane! - This beautiful home features an open floor plan with living room, dining room and a stunning kitchen with marble countertops, gas range, cooking island, & stainless steel sinks.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6701 Walbridge Way
6701 Walbridge Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1733 sqft
Spacious Corner Lot - Located near dining, shopping and parks. This corner lot property has plenty of space inside and outside. Inviting patio upon entry, separate family room from living/dining room combo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7626 Killdeer Way
7626 Killdeer Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
Charming home in established neighborhood 4Bedrooms, 3Baths. - Well maintained 4Bedrooms, 3Baths, and 2-car garage located in Laguna Creek neighborhood. a bedroom and full bath downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
5201 Laguna Oaks Dr. #108
5201 Laguna Oaks Drive, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1168 sqft
The gated community of Laguna Oaks is nestled in the heart of Elk Grove, close to shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation areas. Commuters find the easy access to 15 and Highway 99 is a welcome convenience.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7809 Mansell Way
7809 Mansell Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
7809 Mansell Way Available 05/08/20 NICE HOME IN ELK GROVE!! - Pristine home with new flooring throughout and fresh two tone paint! Includes energy efficient ceiling fan in family room, gas fireplace, separate living room area w/vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2860 Brighton Beach Way
2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1076 sqft
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9317 Edisto Way
9317 Edisto Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
Elk Grove # 3 - Property Id: 249855 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, 3-Car Garage home in quiet mature neighborhood in Elk Grove. No Pets home, and lawncare is included with the rent. $ 2,295/Mo.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9700 Little Harbor Way
9700 Little Harbor Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Welcoming Home, Brief Walk to Groceries, Pharmacy and Post Office - Unique floor plan in this three bedroom two bathroom home. Home has a gas stove and new carpet. Master bathroom has a jetted bathtub and separate shower.

1 of 12

Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
4868 Ammolite Way
4868 Ammolite Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2168 sqft
Newer Home - 2 story, 3.5 bath, 2 Master bedrooms, one down stairs, loft upstairs, kitchen fully loaded, back yard landscaped, Tenant pays water, sewer, & trash.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
City Guide for Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.

About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

