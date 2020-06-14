Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Florin, CA with garage

Florin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8144 Creeping Willow Lane
8144 Creeping Willow Ln, Florin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Newer 3bd/2.5 ba Home with 2 Car Garage in Gated Community - This newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Willow Cottages gated community in Sacramento near Power Inn Road & Elsie Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Florin
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7420 East Parkway
7420 East Parkway, Parkway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1428 sqft
Desirable Sacramento Home with Upgrades Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8232 Bedford Cove Way
8232 Bedford Cove Way, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1663 sqft
Close to Schools & Hwy 99 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage, living room, family room, fireplace, fully landscaped backyard. Close to parks and schools. Tenant pays water sewer and trash.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cordova
1 Unit Available
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway
1 Unit Available
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna West
16 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakeside
9 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pocket
2 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
South Rosemont
10 Units Available
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
4312 Valley Hi Drive
4312 Valley Hi Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1576 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story home located in South Sacramento/Valley Hi area. Home Features: Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Tile flooring in kitchen, living room, family room, dining nook, and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
3950 T Street
3950 T Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1491 sqft
This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating,

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Valley Hi - North Laguna
1 Unit Available
7877 Carione Walk
7877 Carione Walk, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1041 sqft
Welcome to this sought after neighborhood of Villa Terrassa! This single story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in 2008 is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and Hwy 99 & I-5.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
1708 Santa Ynez Way
1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5050 Felicia Way
5050 Felicia Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1440 sqft
5050 Felicia Way Available 07/21/20 Spacious Elk Grove Home - Available July 5th, 2020 Spacious Elk Grove Home on a Quiet Street near convenient shopping. Home Features: * Large Spacious Open Floor Plan * High Cathedral Ceilings throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
2474 American River Dr
2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds. This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tahoe Park East
1 Unit Available
3220 Sher Ct
3220 Sher Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1640 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent if move-in occurs by 7/1! Lovely Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath Single Family House in Sacramento 3220 Sher Ct is close to Hiram W.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Florin, CA

Florin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

