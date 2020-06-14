Apartment List
135 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA with garage

Antelope apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Antelope
3 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
4414 Country Run Way
4414 Country Run Way, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1410 sqft
Very nice home for rent in Antelope! This home features a large living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the spacious and fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8342 Dalkeith Way
8342 Dalkeith Way, Antelope, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2083 sqft
House for Rent in Antelope! - This home is "4" Bedrooms & "2.5" Bathrooms with a 2 Car Garage. Located in a nice neighborhood, close to schools, parks, shopping & entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8220 Sanderson Court
8220 Sanderson Court, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1164 sqft
Very Nice 2bd/2ba Antelope Halfplex with 2 Car Garage - This good sized 2 bedroom 2 bathroom halplex is located in Antelope near North Loop & Elverta Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from Roseville, McClellan Business Park and

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
8333 Bramble Tree Way
8333 Bramble Tree Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
8333 Bramble Tree Way Available 06/15/20 House For Rent! - Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a '2' Car Garage. This property has a large backyard and is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Parks and much, much more.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Industrial Area East
3 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kaseberg - Kingswood
3 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
$
Harding
10 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
City Guide for Antelope, CA

"This was shortly before the mishap in 1973. She also told me about Antelope, CA, which was a small community at a crossroad; Grange hall and stuff like that, anywhere rural America. Just sitting there not bothering anyone. Then, BANG! And its topography was severely altered." -- Sgt. Steve Hassna

Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Antelope, CA

Antelope apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

