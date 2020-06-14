135 Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA with garage
"This was shortly before the mishap in 1973. She also told me about Antelope, CA, which was a small community at a crossroad; Grange hall and stuff like that, anywhere rural America. Just sitting there not bothering anyone. Then, BANG! And its topography was severely altered." -- Sgt. Steve Hassna
Located five miles southwest of Roseville and 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, Antelope, CA is known for the number of parks in its borders. This medium-sized town is part of Sacramento County and home to approximately 47,000 people. In the 1970s, the area only had a few homes, a general store, and a post office. It was an area that not many people noticed. Bomb mishap and decades later, modernization happened. Now, Antelope does not just boast of a vibrant community, it has a thriving economy as well. With sunny weather nearly all year round, this part of California features big city conveniences and a small-town atmosphere. Think that’s a good combination for you? Time to get a place to call your own here, then! See more
Antelope apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.