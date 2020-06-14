Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA with garage

Citrus Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
7951 Copperwood Drive
7951 Copperwood Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Citrus Heights three bedroom - Off Oak Av near Sunrise. Close to Sunrise Oaks Park, Sunrise Mall. Three bedroom home with living room and family room. Large fenced yard. 2 car garage. Renters insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3408116)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
8333 Bramble Tree Way
8333 Bramble Tree Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
8333 Bramble Tree Way Available 06/15/20 House For Rent! - Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a '2' Car Garage. This property has a large backyard and is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Parks and much, much more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chase
1 Unit Available
8126 Glen Creek Way
8126 Glen Creek Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1031 sqft
8126 Glen Creek Way Available 06/30/20 Charming Citrus Heights 3bd Home with Garage & Large Backyard - This Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Citrus Heights near Twin Oaks Avenue & Old Auburn Rd at 8126 Glen Creek Way.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
6035 Cheshire Wy
6035 Cheshire Way, Citrus Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Spacious 4 bd/3 ba House in Citrus Heights with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom House is located in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue & Sunrise Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct
7576 Sylvan Creek Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Oaks
1 Unit Available
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Arcade Creek
1 Unit Available
7408 Gallant Circle
7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4819 Suncrest Way
4819 Suncrest Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Fair Oaks 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near Sunrise & Sunset Ave - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks near Sunrise Blvd & Sunset Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Fair Oaks Village, Sunrise Mall

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Maidu
1 Unit Available
1916 Larkin Drive
1916 Larkin Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2320 sqft
Move in ready rental - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms,  2320 sq. ft. w/ 2-car attached garage - in the established Huntington Oaks neighborhood of Roseville.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6305 Templeton Drive
6305 Templeton Drive, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Fenced Yard, Attached Garage - 3 Bedroom Home For Rent - Refrigerator included. Backyard patio. Fireplace in living room. Attached two car garage. Available SOON. (RLNE5735012)

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
South Cirby
1 Unit Available
2031 Polley Dr.
2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Pool Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

