Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

1801L

Open Now until 5:30pm
1123 18th St · (858) 771-2678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA 95811
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 435 · Avail. now

$1,916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 439 · Avail. now

$2,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. now

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1801L.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
concierge
courtyard
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
yoga
Welcome home to the 1801L Apartments in Sacramento, CA. Here you will find a wide selection of newly renovated luxury Sacramento apartments that are defined by their spacious floor plans, extravagant amenities, and convenient location. \n\nThe 1801L Apartments offer a selection of spacious studio, one, two, and penthouse bedroom apartments for rent, which have all been intelligently designed with your style and comfort in mind. Our upscale Sacramento apartments feature high ceilings, lush carpets, and an amazing staff. You will not only experience luxury inside your beautifully designed apartment home but also throughout the 1801L Apartments community. Our gorgeous Sacramento apartment community boasts a sparkling pool, 24 hours fitness center, and a serene courtyard. \n\nThe 1801L Apartments community is perfectly situated, just minutes from Sacramento, the capitol of California, near some of the best attractions and entertainment Sacramento has to offer. Our apartment homes are located near Crocker Art Museum, Historic Old Sacramento, and Raley Field. Living in one of our Sacramento apartments are also in close proximity to Interstate 25, granting you easy access to your weekday commute and weekend adventures.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $750 for (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Parking garage: $175/month.
Storage Details: Storage units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801L have any available units?
1801L has 4 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801L have?
Some of 1801L's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801L currently offering any rent specials?
1801L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801L pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801L is pet friendly.
Does 1801L offer parking?
Yes, 1801L offers parking.
Does 1801L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801L have a pool?
Yes, 1801L has a pool.
Does 1801L have accessible units?
No, 1801L does not have accessible units.
Does 1801L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801L has units with dishwashers.
