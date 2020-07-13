Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage concierge courtyard guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving yoga

Welcome home to the 1801L Apartments in Sacramento, CA. Here you will find a wide selection of newly renovated luxury Sacramento apartments that are defined by their spacious floor plans, extravagant amenities, and convenient location.



The 1801L Apartments offer a selection of spacious studio, one, two, and penthouse bedroom apartments for rent, which have all been intelligently designed with your style and comfort in mind. Our upscale Sacramento apartments feature high ceilings, lush carpets, and an amazing staff. You will not only experience luxury inside your beautifully designed apartment home but also throughout the 1801L Apartments community. Our gorgeous Sacramento apartment community boasts a sparkling pool, 24 hours fitness center, and a serene courtyard.



The 1801L Apartments community is perfectly situated, just minutes from Sacramento, the capitol of California, near some of the best attractions and entertainment Sacramento has to offer. Our apartment homes are located near Crocker Art Museum, Historic Old Sacramento, and Raley Field. Living in one of our Sacramento apartments are also in close proximity to Interstate 25, granting you easy access to your weekday commute and weekend adventures.