natomas crossing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Natomas Crossing, Sacramento, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4000 Innovator Drive #33102
4000 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
4000 Innovator Drive #33102 Available 09/03/20 Charming Condo in North Natomas near parks, schools and shopping - This is a great 4 bedroom condo, the owner updated downstairs office into a 4th bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3845 AMELIA ROSE WAY
3845 Amelia Rose Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1626 sqft
Beazer Home Ready 4 Rent, 3br,2.5ba,2car,Asking $1995/2000 Dep. No PETS, Tenant pays all Utilities !!. Comes with hardwood lamin. floors, large counter space with sink and dishwasher, Lots of cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refr.Washer/Dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3633 Naturita Way
3633 Naturita Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
Three bedroom, two and a half bath, one car garage. Two story with with warmth and charm of being close to everything. Freeways out of sight and sound but close, a great neighborhood park, newer home. Check it out Check out the neighborhood park..
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3853 Innovator Drive
3853 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
3853 Innovator Drive Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER 7/18/20. CLEAN AND SPACIOUS 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, MOVE-IN READY - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1630 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2958 Frigate Bird Drive
2958 Frigatebird Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2220 sqft
•2958 Frigate Bird Drive Sacramento CA 95834 • 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath-Approx 2210 square foot home. • 2 Living room areas plus fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2848 Karitsa Ave
2848 Karista Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
2848 Karitsa Ave Available 08/06/20 COZY AND BRIGHT 3 BED, 2.5 BATHS, 1385 SQ FT IN NORTH NATOMAS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1385 sq ft. Newer paint and carpet throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1306 Powderhorn Way
1306 Powderhorn Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1428 sqft
Nice Natomas neighborhood. Large backyard. Large family room, living room. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
1 of 30
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3694 East Commerce Way
3694 E Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 38
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17 Petrel Ct
17 Petrel Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2567 sqft
Bright Modern 3 Bed 2.
1 of 29
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
3248 Iberian Drive
3248 Iberian Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1038 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MARCH 28th FROM 11:30 - 12:00 PM! NEWLY RENOVATED, CONTEMPORARY 2 BED, 2 BATH, NEW APPLIANCE - NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Aldeburgh Cir
401 Aldeburgh Circle, Sacramento, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Home 5Bed/4Bath - Luxury Home 5Bedroom/4Bath. Ready to Move in. (RLNE3722005)
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
